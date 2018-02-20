Lifting their voices

ABOVE: Tony Gonzalez, associate director of Choral Activities at Oklahoma City University directed the Oklahoma Music Educators Association’s (O...

March 6th, 2018 |

Kenny Sears visits Achille fifth-grade class

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Kenny Sears came to visit the Achille fifth-grade class. Mr. Sears is a Nashville recording artist, National Fiddlers Hall of Fa...

March 6th, 2018 |

Beta Sigma Phi donates to Pregnancy Center

On February 28, four members of Laureate Alpha Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi ignored the pouring rain to meet at the Pregnancy Center in Durant to fulf...

March 6th, 2018 |

Book Talk to be held at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library

A prize-winning young-adult novel, “The War that Saved My Life,” is Book Talk’s choice for its March 8 meeting at Donald W. Reynolds...

March 6th, 2018 |

High school sweethearts marry

High school sweethearts Robert Thomas and Sandy Williams became Mr. and Mrs. some 40 years later on Feb. 10, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. The couple&#...

March 3rd, 2018 |

Laureate Alpha Xi has luncheon

Members of Laureate Alpha Xi traveled to Bonham, Texas for a luncheon given by member, Jean Hancher. Upon arrival, members were given a tour of her ho...

March 1st, 2018 |

Leadership Durant to host Taste of Durant

Get ready for an evening of food and fun on Saturday, March 3 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma S...

March 1st, 2018 |

Laureate Alpha Xi pay tribute to Valentine Sweetheart

Eight members of Laureate Alpha Xi met in the home of Pat Accountius on February 12, 2018 to pay tribute to the Chapter’s Valentine Sweetheart ....

February 20th, 2018 |

Eschete is a candidate for state FFA office

Cole Eschete, a member of the Rock Creek FFA chapter, is a candidate for state FFA office. Running for the office of state president, Eschete faces th...

February 20th, 2018 |

Local named to Dean’s Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University

Oklahoma City University is proud to announce that Shawn Pierce of Durant has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s Honor Roll.Dean’s Honor R...

February 20th, 2018 |