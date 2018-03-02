Brad NorthcuttNot a second wasted, no task unfulfilled, no tears left to be spilled. Brad Northcutt was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brot...

March 9th, 2018 |

Daniel Meredith BusbyDaniel Meredith Busby entered this life on December 14, 1941 in Durant, OK, born to Lewis Merle and Winnie Mae (Morman) Busby. Da...

March 8th, 2018 |

Wynona Pearl BareWynona Pearl Bare, born on July 29, 1934, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Franklinton, LA at th...

March 8th, 2018 |

Dewell Herschell HillDewell Herschell “Bud” Hill passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Durant, OK at the age of 84. He was born on March 1...

March 8th, 2018 |

Opal Lee CollierOpal Lee Collier passed from this life on March 6, 2018. She was born to Wid and Ruby Fulgham on September 24, 1925 at home in Haywood...

March 8th, 2018 |

Graveside services for Terry Lynn Pratt will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, OK with Rick Lane off...

March 5th, 2018 |

Billy Gene WilkinsBilly Gene Wilkins, 83, of Durant, Oklahoma, formerly of Sanger, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Four Seasons Nurs...

March 5th, 2018 |

Dr. Robert Theodore McFaddenDr. Robert Theodore McFadden, Professor Emeritus of Music at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, passed away peacefull...

March 5th, 2018 |

Donald E. HaworthDonald E. Haworth a resident of Durant passed away on March 2, 2018 at the age of 83. Family hour will be from 6-7:00 PM Tuesday Marc...

March 5th, 2018 |

Steven Kennamer CoxBorn under a lucky star on December 16, 1958 in Waco, Texas, Steven Kennamer Cox began his final adventure in the early morning hou...

March 2nd, 2018 |