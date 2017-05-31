Readers thank utility workers

Our thanks to the brave men and women who braved the ice and cold weather to fix our frozen water pipes and downed electric lines so that we could be ...

March 3rd, 2018 |

Keep up the good work in Durant

Dear Editor:I have had the privilege of visiting Durant about three times a year while visiting our son and daughter-in-law, Travis Rollins and Blythe...

February 8th, 2018 |

Roads, when will they become a priority?

Over a year ago I learned the city has not sealed cracks in our roads for over two years. I visited with the city manager and informed him that we wer...

January 30th, 2018 |

Leaving home to find something better

The Durant Democrat recently ran a front-page article with the headline ‘The best country in the world.’If you don’t have a copy of ...

December 26th, 2017 |

Go along to get along

This appears to be the way of our city council, past and present. No one wants to do the heavy lifting. The city faces many financial challenges. Our ...

December 6th, 2017 |

Filling the hole

It has been some time since my last correspondence. The reason for my delay in writing is that I simply do not know what to say. To say I am frustrate...

November 28th, 2017 updated: November 30th, 2017. |

Readers say Trump is betraying people who elected him

It’s sad to see the way President Trump is betraying the very people who put him into office. Many of them believed, according to interviews wit...

November 21st, 2017 |

Resident says city makes ‘bad deals’

Why does the City of Durant make bad deals?In 2006, the city of Durant entered into a contract with North Star Development to extend Larkspur Lane to ...

October 27th, 2017 |

Many elderly are ashamed to speak of abuse

Abuse is a word that most people do not like to talk about. Abuse happens all over the world, which is scary in itself. It has been reported that thou...

June 27th, 2017 |

Win some, lose some

I apologize for taking so long to write, but I have been extremely busy with our state budget. I am proud to have completed the 56th Legislative Sessi...

May 31st, 2017 |