Sports
Lady Redskins upset Prague in 3A state opener
Brit Henderson’s two charity tosses with just over two minutes remaining gave Kingston the lead for good as the Lady Redskins pulled away for a ...
Kingston Redskins roll into 3A state finals
OKLAHOMA CITY - The top-ranked Kingston Redskins used their strength in the middle with Jacob Germany scoring 20 points and snagging 16 rebounds and s...
Silo bounces back against Soper, Antlers
Staff ReportsAfter opening the year with an 13-5 loss to perennial 6A power Owasso on the road Saturday, the Silo Rebels bounced back with three stron...
DHS girls golfers nab Idabel tourney title
Despite playing on a rain-soaked course throughout the round, the Durant Lady Lions golf team fought through to claim the team championship in the Ida...
Lady Lions capture powerlifting state title
Returning a bevy of experienced lifters, including four individual state champions, the Durant Lady Lion powerlifting team knew they had a chance at s...
Kingston teams take aim on state tournament
The Kingston Lady Redskins (20-6, ranked #11) are still riding high after their last-second victory over Comanche to win the Area Tournament last Frid...
Durant blasts Rogers to open district
Facing an outmanned Tulsa Rogers squad in the District 5A-4 opener on Tuesday night, the Durant Lions romped to 22-1 and 15-0 run-rule victories on th...
Lion netters 2nd, girls 3rd at Duncan
Three runner-up individual finishes spurred the Durant High boys tennis team to a second place team finish at the season-opening Duncan Invitational o...
DHS soccer sweeps at Lawton MacArthur
It was a successful opening night for the Durant High soccer teams as they notched a pair of road victories over Lawton MacArthur.The DHS girls utiliz...
Lady Storm capture series at Northwestern
ALVA – Southeastern softball battled the wind and the Lady Rangers to go 3-1 in Great American Conference games over the weekend.Coach Ron Faubi...