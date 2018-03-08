Lady Redskins upset Prague in 3A state opener

Brit Henderson’s two charity tosses with just over two minutes remaining gave Kingston the lead for good as the Lady Redskins pulled away for a ...

March 9th, 2018 |

Kingston Redskins roll into 3A state finals

OKLAHOMA CITY - The top-ranked Kingston Redskins used their strength in the middle with Jacob Germany scoring 20 points and snagging 16 rebounds and s...

March 9th, 2018 |

Silo bounces back against Soper, Antlers

Staff ReportsAfter opening the year with an 13-5 loss to perennial 6A power Owasso on the road Saturday, the Silo Rebels bounced back with three stron...

March 9th, 2018 |

DHS girls golfers nab Idabel tourney title

Despite playing on a rain-soaked course throughout the round, the Durant Lady Lions golf team fought through to claim the team championship in the Ida...

March 9th, 2018 |

Lady Lions capture powerlifting state title

Returning a bevy of experienced lifters, including four individual state champions, the Durant Lady Lion powerlifting team knew they had a chance at s...

March 9th, 2018 |

Kingston teams take aim on state tournament

The Kingston Lady Redskins (20-6, ranked #11) are still riding high after their last-second victory over Comanche to win the Area Tournament last Frid...

March 9th, 2018 |

Durant blasts Rogers to open district

Facing an outmanned Tulsa Rogers squad in the District 5A-4 opener on Tuesday night, the Durant Lions romped to 22-1 and 15-0 run-rule victories on th...

March 8th, 2018 |

Lion netters 2nd, girls 3rd at Duncan

Three runner-up individual finishes spurred the Durant High boys tennis team to a second place team finish at the season-opening Duncan Invitational o...

March 8th, 2018 |

DHS soccer sweeps at Lawton MacArthur

It was a successful opening night for the Durant High soccer teams as they notched a pair of road victories over Lawton MacArthur.The DHS girls utiliz...

March 8th, 2018 |

Lady Storm capture series at Northwestern

ALVA – Southeastern softball battled the wind and the Lady Rangers to go 3-1 in Great American Conference games over the weekend.Coach Ron Faubi...

March 8th, 2018 |