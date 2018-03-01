Gubernatorial candidates hold first town hall in Durant

Seven of the 12 declared candidates for Oklahoma governor took the stage at Southeastern’s Montgomery Auditorium on Thursday for the first of se...

March 10th, 2018 |

Community Facilities Authority welcomes new members

Four new members of the Durant Community Facilities Authority were sworn in Tuesday, with a fifth member appointed pending a recommendation from the c...

March 8th, 2018 |

Team Triston event coming Saturday in Caddo

“I’m sorry but recovery for Triston is not an option” resonates in the minds of those that were there during the final days. On May ...

March 8th, 2018 |

Caddo fire displaces disabled woman

CADDO – A disabled woman and her puppy are homeless after a Wednesday fire destroyed the double-wide mobile home she moved into in February.Mich...

March 8th, 2018 |

Taste of Durant held

More than 300 people turned out Saturday night for the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce’s 8th Annual Taste of Durant in the Visual and Performing...

March 6th, 2018 |

United Way Fun Run held

More than 100 runners, walkers and superheroes took to the streets of Durant Saturday morning for the Fifth Annual United Way “Be A Hero” ...

March 6th, 2018 |

Miss DHS Pageant begins March 10

The seventh annual Miss Durant High School pageant will be held on Saturday, March 10 at the DHS auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. The pageant will featu...

March 4th, 2018 |

Local Pastor makes controversial remarks before Oklahoma senate

A Durant pastor presented the sermon Thursday before the Oklahoma State Senate and made remarks asking if recent disasters and a school shooting were ...

March 2nd, 2018 |

Sheriff’s office to get new vehicles

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office will be obtaining 19 new vehicles through a lease-purchase agreement.This was discussed during a Monday meetin...

March 1st, 2018 |

Norris appointed Bryan County Election Board secretary

Staff reportThe Oklahoma Election Board has appointed Kimberly Norris as secretary of the Bryan County Election Board, State Election Board Secretary ...

March 1st, 2018 |