Candidates for state’s second highest office visit Durant

As the Oklahoma primary election approaches in June, more and more candidates are visiting Durant to reach out to southern Oklahoma voters.This week, ...

March 10th, 2018 |

Durant Elks Lodge No. 1963 named their Citizen of the Year recently – the entire Ladies Auxiliary of the Lodge. “If it weren’t for t...

March 10th, 2018 |

Free tax help at DWR Library

The volunteers from the AARP Tax Aide service are at the DWR Public Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. filing taxes for folks...

March 10th, 2018 |

Silo ISD establishes Rebels to the Storm Scholarship

Senior night in Silo featured a special announcement of a new scholarship being called “Rebels to the Storm.”The idea is to support Silo s...

March 1st, 2018 |

No quorum for Achille trustees; will try again this Tuesday

ACHILLE – For the second straight week, the Achille Board of Trustees failed to get enough of its five members together to hold a meeting.Tuesda...

February 24th, 2018 |

Bennington leadership tackles town issues

BENNINGTON – New leadership at Bennington Town Hall will be grappling with the mistakes of past leaders for some time to come.A new mayor, polic...

February 22nd, 2018 |

Planning Commission approves housing developments

Durant Planning Commission passed a handful of plats and zone change requests at their Tuesday meeting.All of the agenda items were related to new hou...

February 22nd, 2018 |

City water officials discuss fluoride

A swift and lively debate was held last Tuesday about the costs and benefits of adding fluoride to Durant’s water supply.The Durant City Utiliti...

February 17th, 2018 |

Additional information regarding Reserve Addition proposal

As a follow-up to our story in the Feb. 15 edition of the Durant Democrat, more information is being included regarding the proposed housing developme...

February 17th, 2018 |

City tourism group debates how to spend new lodging tax

The fledgling Durant Tourism Economic Development Authority met on Wednesday, Feb. 14, tabling most of their agenda filled with several start-up matte...

February 17th, 2018 |