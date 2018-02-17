Uncategorized
Candidates for state’s second highest office visit Durant
As the Oklahoma primary election approaches in June, more and more candidates are visiting Durant to reach out to southern Oklahoma voters.This week, ...
Durant Elks Lodge No. 1963 named their Citizen of the Year recently – the entire Ladies Auxiliary of the Lodge. “If it weren’t for t...
Free tax help at DWR Library
The volunteers from the AARP Tax Aide service are at the DWR Public Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. filing taxes for folks...
Silo ISD establishes Rebels to the Storm Scholarship
Senior night in Silo featured a special announcement of a new scholarship being called “Rebels to the Storm.”The idea is to support Silo s...
No quorum for Achille trustees; will try again this Tuesday
ACHILLE – For the second straight week, the Achille Board of Trustees failed to get enough of its five members together to hold a meeting.Tuesda...
Bennington leadership tackles town issues
BENNINGTON – New leadership at Bennington Town Hall will be grappling with the mistakes of past leaders for some time to come.A new mayor, polic...
Planning Commission approves housing developments
Durant Planning Commission passed a handful of plats and zone change requests at their Tuesday meeting.All of the agenda items were related to new hou...
City water officials discuss fluoride
A swift and lively debate was held last Tuesday about the costs and benefits of adding fluoride to Durant’s water supply.The Durant City Utiliti...
Additional information regarding Reserve Addition proposal
As a follow-up to our story in the Feb. 15 edition of the Durant Democrat, more information is being included regarding the proposed housing developme...
City tourism group debates how to spend new lodging tax
The fledgling Durant Tourism Economic Development Authority met on Wednesday, Feb. 14, tabling most of their agenda filled with several start-up matte...