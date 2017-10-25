Man celebrates 100th birthday

On October 24, Lt. Colonel (retired) G. P. (Geep) Gentry celebrated his 100th birthday in Durant. Geep had a long and illustrious military career and retired as a Battalion Commander in the 180th Regiment of the 45th Infantry Division of Oklahoma having fought in both WW II and the Korean War. He is also a retired Game Ranger for the State of Oklahoma who served more than 30 years in that capacity. A former football star at Southeastern State, he is also a highly accomplished golfer who has recorded 5 holes-in-one. A birthday celebration was held in honor of his 100th birthday in Durant and attended by his two sons (Mike from Sierra Vista, AZ and Bill from Sulphur, OK), their wives (Lois & Loretta), his grandchildren (Chris Gentry & Cyndi Carr with her husband Jerod from Arizona and Amanda Garnand with her husband Jeremy from Norman, OK), his great grandchildren (Chandler and Caitlyn Carr from Tucson, AZ and Camille and Cora Garnand from Norman, OK), plus other family members. Geep assured all who attended that he looks forward to many more birthday parties in the future.

