Allen and Simmons to wed


Tony and Rebecca Simmons would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Mindy Simmons, to Blake Allen, the son of Scott and April Allen and Tina Pollock. The wedding ceremony with reception to follow will be at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Simmons on the evening of November 4th at 5 o’clock. The Bride-to-Be is the Granddaughter of Ray and Peggy Mitchell and the late Anthony Simmons and Sue Ann and Frank Holliman. The perspective groom is the grandson of Ronda Allen, Dorthy Rains, Bonnie Mize, and Gail Weakly.


