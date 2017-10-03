Bishop David Konderla visits St. William Catholic Parish

On September 17, 2017, the parish of St. William Catholic Church was honored to receive a visit from Bishop David Konderla, Bishop of the Tulsa Diocese. Bishop Konderla presided over the Sunday Mass celebration.

Bishop Konderla’s homily was about forgiveness. He related to the whole congregation by reaching out in their own language, English and Spanish. Bishop Konderla also presided over the Sacrament of Confirmation of Maria de la Luz. A very auspicious event in the catholic church.

Following the Mass, Pastor, Rev. Valerian Gonsalves thanked the bishop for coming to Durant and providing the congregation the opportunity to visit with him in person and pay their respects. He also thanked all those who participated in the Mass, the servers, lectors, Eucharistic Ministers, ushers and of course, the Cantor and organist. The Bishop then thanked the parishioners for their support of Father Gonsalves for his many years of service to this parish.

Following Mass, the congregation was invited to attend the Fiesta Mexicana, organized by the Hispanic Community of St. William, which included Mexican home cooked delicious dishes for lunch. Al the people enjoyed Mariachi music, eating , singing, and traditional folklore Mexican dancing. Everyone brought their own chairs to enjoy the entertainment. The hot weather did not deter anyone from enjoying the festivities.

Before Bishop Konderla left for St. Francis de Sales Parish, Idabel, Pat Accountius asked him since he has only been in Oklahoma for 14 months, how he liked living in Oklahoma. He responded that since he came from Texas, the climate, most cultures, and the overall feeling is the same. She also asked him if he had plans to better reach the outer parishes . He obviously could not go into detail but said there are some programs in the working to do just that.

He also stated that he would most definitely be attending the beatification of Father Stanley Rother.

St. William’s is blessed to have Jim Harmon who graciously takes photos of all the events so they can be recorded. The community appreciates his wonderful service.

The Bishop visited the St. Patrick Church, celebrating the Mass , prior to his visit to St. William Catholic Church.

Biship David Konderla confirmed Maria de la Luz. Also shown is St William Pastor, Rev. Father Valerian Gonsalves. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Catholic1.jpg Biship David Konderla confirmed Maria de la Luz. Also shown is St William Pastor, Rev. Father Valerian Gonsalves. The Bishop is shown posing with altar servers. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Catholic2.jpg The Bishop is shown posing with altar servers. Bishop Konderla is shown enjoying the Fiesta Mexicana. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Catholic3.jpg Bishop Konderla is shown enjoying the Fiesta Mexicana.