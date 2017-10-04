Eager OHCE group meets at Clay Jones Community Building

The Eager OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) group met August 14, 2017 at the Clay Jones Community Building. Phyllis Eggenberg was hostess with Dot Curtis co-hostess. Tommie James, Bryan County FCS Educator, was a guest. Phyllis Eggenberg asked God’s blessing on the luncheon, the meeting to follow and our members who are ill, homebound or in nursing homes.

President Hughs led the group in the flag salute and Homemaker’s Creed. Arleta Curtis read the minutes from the previous meeting. There was no treasurer’s report. Hughs asked for a volunteer to fill the treasurer’s vacancy for the remainder of the year. New member, Rebecca Bokies, responded. The former treasurer has resigned following three surgeries.

Bokies, a very able seamstress, has made several walker caddies to bring the total up to almost the required number needed at Four Seasons Nursing Home.

Hughs asked members to remember the sign-up work sheets in each of the areas that need hostesses at the Bryan County Fair in September. This includes the large room (open class), the Country Store, and the 4-H room. The Country Store is like a garage sale without clothing. The proceeds go to provide two scholarships, $700. each to two graduating Bryan County seniors.

The fall 5-County meeting will be at LaJeane’s Plants & Stuff south of Madill on October 26. The program will be Fall Gardening and will be presented by the five FCS educators from Bryan, Marshall, Love, Carter, and Johnston Counties. The registration is $8.50 and will include lunch.

Member’s attending, not previously mentioned, were Dayna Bryant and Eyvonne Hunnicutt. No meeting will be held in September. Ivy Hughs will host the October 17 meeting. Guests are invited. Call 924-2700 or 920-0069.

­— Submitted by Eager OHCE.