Book on dinosaur discovery to be held at library

A true story about the discovery of a world-class dinosaur specimen found in Oklahoma will be the topic at a Brown-Bag Luncheon on October 14.

Russell Ferrell, author of “The Bone War of McCurtain County,” will speak at noon at the Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunches and eat during Ferrell’s presentation. Copies of his book will be for sale after his talk.

Ferrell has written other non-fiction and was working on several book projects in the historical field when he put them aside to tell the true story of Cephis Hall and Sid Love, two friends who made an amazing archaeological find one day while hunting for rocks and crystals near the Mountain Fork River in southeastern Oklahoma. But then the lucky discoverers had to battle the landowner, a powerful mega-corporation, and its friends in government and academia over ownership rights to the treasure cache.

The tale of how two ordinary men fought a powerful corporation over an issue “at the crossroads of science, politics, and religion,” and amazingly won, is described by its author as “Indiana Jones, Southern style.”

Reviews of Ferrell’s book cite his storytelling ability and the way in which he makes the true story come alive for readers.

Brown-Bag Luncheons are held twice a year at the library, sponsored by the Friends of the Reynolds Library, and often feature a local author or a book of local interest.

Submitted by Friends of the Library.

Book cover for “The Bone War of McCurtain County.” http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BookCover.jpg Book cover for “The Bone War of McCurtain County.” Russell Ferrell http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BookAuthor.jpg Russell Ferrell