Book Talk to be held

A classic existential novel by Albert Camus, “The Stranger,” is Book Talk’s choice for its October 12 meeting at Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant.

Dr. Elbert R. Hill, Professor Emeritus of English at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, will lead the 7:00 p.m. discussion.

The public is welcome at Book Talk discussions. Copies of selected books are available for purchase at the library service desk.

Dr. Hill retired after 40 years of teaching English and philosophy at SOSU, and taught the Camus novel several times as part of his class on existential literature. His teaching specialties included children’s and young adult literature, and Native American literature.

In “The Stranger,” a Frenchman living in French-occupied Algeria, seems to have a fairly meaningless life until, one day, he feels threatened by an Algerian and kills him. Though he does not consider the killing a murder, he is nevertheless tried and convicted. This single act seems to define his whole life for him.

As part of the October 12 discussion, Hill will explain six tenets of existentialism and how they relate to the story and to the lives of ordinary humans.

Hill holds the B.A. degree from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN; the M.A. degree from University of Memphis; and the Ph.D. degree from the University of Nebraska.

During his teaching career, he published articles in several academic journals and delivered scholarly papers at numerous professional meetings.

Submitted by Book Talk.

Dr. Elbert R. Hill http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_hill-006b.jpg Dr. Elbert R. Hill