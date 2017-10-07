Diabetes classes for Type II Diabetics to be held

The Bryan County OSU Extension will be conducting L.E.A.D. “Live Well, Eat Well, Be Active with Diabetes”, program geared for people with Type II Diabetes and their family members to help them learn helpful ways to control and manage their diabetes. Participates will receive lots recipes for healthy diabetic cooking. A diabetic friendly recipe will be demonstrated at each lesson. The four part diabetes educational program will be held on October 16, 23, 30 and November 6 Thursdays, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. located at the Clay Jones Community Center, Durant. The program will be will presented by Tommie M. James, FCS Extension Educator with the Bryan County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. For the October 23rd class, we will have a guest speaker, Mamie Thompson, a Registered Dietitian.

There is a class fee of $20.00 per person to cover class materials and the cooking demonstrations. Pre-registration is required along with the class fee of $20, deadline is Friday, October 13th. There is a limited class space, so sign up today! To enroll, contact the Bryan County OSU Extension Office at 924-5312 or e-mail tommiem.james@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, disability, or status as a veteran and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Submitted by Tommie M. James.