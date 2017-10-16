Become a friend of the Durant Library during National Friends Week

Durant has a truly excellent resource that has something for everyone. Many of you know this community hub as the Durant Library, or, more formally, the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library.

We, the Friends of the Library, want you to know how very many opportunities the Library has for you and we want to invite you to join us as a Friend. October 15-21 is the 12th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, so what better time to join? Individual memberships start at $5 per year. Beyond fees, Friends support the library by volunteering their time to many fun projects and events. Of course, the Friends welcome donations in any amount from anyone and we assure you that becoming a Friend does not commit you to participate in events. We will, however, keep you informed of good opportunities and you’ll end up wanting to get more involved. Our group is exciting because our local Library is a jewel and it just keeps getting better.

We are also grateful to our business Friends who donate money instead of time. For the past two years, contributions from local businesses have helped convert old issues of the Durant Daily Democrat into searchable information that is now available online through the Library. This is a handy benefit to local business and other interests. Happily, Robbee Tonubbee, the Library Director, and her staff can handle more like it, given the funds. We are pleased to advertise your sponsorship for special events with your business name and logo on t-shirts, banners, and posters. We also need general donations for ongoing events, such as the newspaper conversion mentioned earlier. We will find ways to acknowledge you donation of general funds on our Web site or in any forum you prefer. Business Friends can join at the starting rate of only $100 and are encouraged to extend their sponsorships as they see what an excellent return they get on their investment.

If you are new to the community, come explore the library at 1515 Main Street. If you already know and love us, come to more library events. The Friends and Library host many gatherings throughout the year, including everything from Murder Mystery Theatre on Valentine’s to the Children’s Reading Program that lasts most of the summer. Look for announcements in the “Upcoming Events” or the “Library News” sections of the Durant Daily Democrat and at http://www.donaldwreynolds.okpls.org/ . Join the Friends of the Library to receive announcements about opportunities for you and your family.

The Friends’ next special event is the Holiday Craft Sale coming up the first week in December. There you can find a Christmas gift for even your oddest uncle; a handmade gift that is special. A great variety of vendors will pack the library’s largest rooms, but come first to the Friends’ table near the entrance. We want to meet you and the Friends’ table is special because all our sales go to the library directly. We welcome you to stop by, visit, buy some of our handmade goodies and even enroll as a Friend of the Library.

Don’t want to wait? Good! We encourage you to become a Friend right away. There really is no downside. After all, what other tax-deductible contribution assures you of doing something so worthwhile for the whole community? For more information and enrollment forms, you can contact anyone in the Library or email the Friends’ coordinator Jane Hicks at jane@janehicks.com or call/text 580-775-8522.