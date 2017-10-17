Calera OHCE holds meeting

On Oct. 11 six members attended the monthly meeting of Calera OHCE in The Clay Jones Community Building. The ladies were glad to welcome Kathy Vaden back to the meetings.

The meeting was called to order at 10:45 a.m. and a business meeting was held.

President Bond related to the group she had a couple prospective members. Because of a scheduling conflict, they were unable to attend. Phyllis will invite them to the next group meeting in November.

President Bond also gave a report on the Bryan County Fair. She reported that entries were up this year and the sale of the knives was good. It is time to reorder. A discussion was held on the descriptions of some of the categories in the Textile entries of the Fairbook, which is a guide for exhibitors. Phyllis said she needed an explanation as to the meaning of a “whole” quilt. Jill explained that this term means the top of the quilt is of one piece of material, not cut or pieced. The group felt that this should be better defined in the book. The changes will be turned in to be included in next year’s Fairbook.

The deadline for revision of the new OHCE Yearbook is Nov. 1. There will be no change for our group.

The 5 County Fall Garden program will be on Oct. 26. Those interested need to contact Tommie as soon as possible. The cost is $8.50, which includes lunch.

The corrected Plaques for Woman of the Year and Heart of OHCE were given to Jill Gordon and Diane Harper.

President Bond reviewed the topics for discussion during the October Executive meeting. President Bond showed the readout provided for this leader lesson, “Making Your Home more Accessible with a Few Modifications”.

The group was asked not to forget the Nov. 1 executive meeting has the Community Service project of Coats for Casa. Bring clean coats –any size-for this project. Also, for the Dec. 6 executive meeting the Community Service project is food for the local food banks.

The next Calera group meeting will be on Nov. 9 in the home of Barbara Summerlin.

The meeting was adjourned. Following a prayer of thanksgiving, the hostess served a light luncheon of a spaghetti salad and crackers.

It was time for the fun part of the afternoon by creating barn quilt blocks. The members went to the prepared tables that had their sealed boards on them and chose their design and proceeded to transfer patterns and prepared them for painting. The results were awesome.

Those in attendance were: Phyllis Bond, Jill Gordon, Pat Accountius, Frances Spears, Kathy Vaden and Barbara Summerlin.

Photos provided Shown are barn quilt blocks created by members of Calera OHCE. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Quilt1.jpg Photos provided Shown are barn quilt blocks created by members of Calera OHCE. Photos provided Shown are barn quilt blocks created by members of Calera OHCE. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Quilt2.jpg Photos provided Shown are barn quilt blocks created by members of Calera OHCE.