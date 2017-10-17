Business meeting of Laureate Alpha Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held

On Oct. 9, 2017, seven members of Laureate Alpha Xi met in the home of Natalia Duval. at 1:30 pm. Members stood for the Opening Ritual.

Secretary, Pat Accountius read the minutes for the September business meeting and the publicity for the September Social.

The treasurer’s report was delayed due to not having the new Treasurer duly sworn in. This was done following the business meeting. The president of the chapter, LaWanda Lynn charged the new treasurer, Joyce Morton with the duties of her office and requested that Joyce perform her duties to the best of her ability. Joyce was willing to do so. Thus, Laureate Alpha Xi now has a duly elected Treasurer.

Pat Accountius, apologized for failing to contact someone regarding the planned service project. She will do so this month.

Barbara Summerlin was the winner of the 50/50 drawing.

Natalia informed the ladies that she made reservation for next September meeting to be held on Sunday, September 24th at Rustico’s Restaurant under the name of Beta Sigma Phi for Noon.

Due to scheduling, the group felt it necessary to complete plans for the trip to Frisco to the home of Lena Clancy for the annual Thanksgiving celebration. The main course was decided upon and the ladies volunteered to bring the complimentary dishes.

The Order of the Rose will given in the home of Joyce Morton at the November 27th meeting for Barbara Summerlin, Natalia Duval, and Ginny Abston celebrating their fifteen years as Beta Sigma Phi sisters.

The December activities were also discussed. Candle Lighting Program on the 4th of December and the chapter’s Christmas Party on the 11th. Gifts will be exchanged and the party will be made more special with the presence of the husbands.

With no further business, the ladies stood for the closing ritual and the joining of hands for the Mitzpah.

Hostess, Natalia Duval provided a choice of cake flavors for the group with a couple other snacks. This was accompanied by a cup of coffee or glass of tea.

Barbara Summerlin gave a interesting program. It was the story of a mouse who discovered the farmer and his wife had purchased a mouse trap. He tried to warn the other farm animals but to no avail. He was laughed at, shunned, and basically told it was no concern of their’s. However, as the story progressed, these animals soon discovered their error. This story inspired a variety of anecdotes from the member while enjoying their refreshments. The conversation ran along the lines of mice, rats, or snakes that had made their way into the various homes of the members and the funny solutions of getting rid of them. Although the mouse story was humorous, the ladies understood the morale of the story and the significance it plays in our lives. Think about what you say, know that all your actions reflect on other people, and the outcome may not be what you expect.

The meeting was closed with the recitation of the Closing Ritual and the joining of hands for the Mitzpah.

The next meeting will be held at the Chocolate Angel in Plano, Texas beginning at noon. Those able to go and need a ride can meet LaWanda at her home by 10:15 am on October 23. The hostess for this meeting will be Shirley Wyre.

Those in attendance were: Barbara Summerlin, Pat Accountius, Joyce Morton, Natalia Duval, LaWanda Lynn, Eleni Brame and Lena Clancy.