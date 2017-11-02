Nursing home administrator awarded professional credential

Submitted

Heather Mitchell, administrator of Calera Manor and Southern Pointe Living Center of Calera, was recently advanced to Fellow of the American College of Health Care Administrators in recognition of professional achievement and continuous adherence to the ethical and professional standards of ACHCA. The professional credential is recognized as FACHCA.

Advancement to Fellow represents the highest level of membership in ACHCA. Fellowship requires a record of participation in professional continuing education, suitable formal education, community service and a least two years of voting membership.

Founded in 1962, the American College of Health Care Administrators is the only professional association devoted solely to meeting the professional needs of today’s post-acute and aging services leaders. Focused on advancing leadership excellence, ACHCA provides professional education and certification to administrators from across the spectrum of long-term care.