Parade of Homes to be held

The Durant Education and Service Sorority is happy to announce that the Annual Parade of Homes will take place on Sunday, December 3. Homes on the tour will be open for viewing from 1-5 p.m. In conjunction with the Parade of Homes, there will be a gift show at 311 W. Main Street from 12-5 p.m., with booths featuring beauty products, home decor, clothing, and more. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. They can be purchased from any DESS member, as well as at Bliss Boutique, Marie’s, The Medicine Store, Hot Shots, Kopper Kettle, and Roma.

The first home to be featured is that of Zach and Serena Backues, and it is located at 623 West Elm Street, Durant.

Zach is a full time minister at Victory Life Church and Serena works between Hands of Hope Food Bank and Victory Life Church as the Intern Director. Zach and Serena are foster parents so they say their baby count changes often, but currently their home is made up of their two biological children Jovie (5), Judah (3), and their 2 foster babies (1.5 years and 1 year).

They have been told the home was built in the early 1900’s before the Durant home registry was put into place. However, it is on the registry as 1938. The Backues have owned the home for two years.

It is a unique style home. Zach tends to lean towards more clean, simple spaces while Serena likes eclectic spaces that have color and texture. The home is a match up of modern elements with unique twists. The Backues wanted to create an environment where their family can relax and create but still maintain that historic charm.

The home is 2,850 sq ft. It is 2 stories with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

“I think our home itself is unique,” Serena Backues said. “In the front of our house on the curb there is a metal clip that was for horses back in the day. In our back yard there is a large cellar that was used as a root cellar originally. You will see lots of unique elements in the floor plan that are historic in nature. We love that each family that has lived here before us has added a part of them. I love old houses because of that fact alone.”

