Parade of Homes to be held

The Durant Education and Service Sorority is looking forward to their largest fundraising effort, the Annual Parade of Homes! The Parade of Homes will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3. Homes on the tour will be open for viewing from 1-5 p.m. In conjunction with the Parade of Homes, there will be a gift show at 311 W. Main Street from 12-5 p.m., with booths featuring beauty products, home decor, clothing, and more.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. They can be purchased from any DESS member, as well as at Bliss Boutique, Marie’s, The Medicine Store, Hot Shots, Kopper Kettle, and Roma. Money raised from this event goes directly back into Bryan County, via a Southeastern scholarship, donations to county schools, the Pregnancy Center of Bryan County, the Oklahoma Shakespearean Festival, as well as several other local philanthropies.

The second home to be featured on the tour is the home of E.J. and Heidi Grant, and it is located at 7473 Wilson Road, Durant.

E.J. is a Firefighter/Paramedic at Denison Fire Department, and Heidi is the Executive Director of Gaming and Hospitality for Choctaw Casinos. They have two children, Parker and Piper.

The Ranch Style home was built in 1994. It is 3000 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on 40 acres and is referred to as “The Hill.” This was what the original owners called their home place, so the Grants have gladly carried on the tradition since purchasing it from them in 2014, Pwhen they remodeled and refreshed the home, giving it a more open floor plan and farmhouse feel. In 2017, the Grants added a new garage, mudroom and fun playroom to accommodate their growing family.

This home will be among those featured in the Parade of Homes.