Scheduled outage for SEC members

SEC will be making a major line and equipment upgrade Tuesday morning, November 14th beginning at approximately 9 a.m.

Power will be discontinued during the upgrade in order to perform the necessary work.

The area of Durant consumers impacted by this upgrade will be:

• West of 49th St. on Mockingbird and over to Wilson Rd

• All of Wilson Rd south and east back towards 49th St.

• This will include Remington Hills north subdivision along with the Valley View, Jones and Spencer subdivisions.

The work and the power interruption is scheduled to take no longer than three hours weather permitting. Any SEC Member with questions please feel free to call the office.