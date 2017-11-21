NWH students write about Thanksgiving

Third grade students in Sheri Cavender’s class at Northwest Heights wrote stories about the first Thanksgiving and what they were thankful for. The children did a great job recalling facts they had learned about the Pilgrims, Indians, and the first Thanksgiving. A couple of their stories are listed below.

The Pilgrims had a rough ride on the Mayflower. Many of them died. They met the Indians and soon they had a feast. They were thankful the Indians helped them. They were thankful that God had given them a new home. I am thankful for my family, friends, and food. Especially the food! P.S. Mrs. Cavender, too. By Coy McCauley

The Indians helped the pilgrims. They had a feast for three days because they were thankful that God and the Indians helped them. I love Thanksgiving because the Pilgrims and the Indians helped each other. The Indians helped the Pilgrims plant food. They showed them where to find fruit, nuts, and berries. They showed joy, goodness, and kindness. I am thankful that God is with us. By: Tatiana Howard