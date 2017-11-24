Parade of Homes to be held

Submitted

It’s just one week until the Annual Parade of Homes, the largest fundraiser for the Durant Education and Service Sorority. The Parade of Homes will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Homes on the tour will be open for viewing from 1-5 p.m. In conjunction with the Parade of Homes, there will be a gift show at 311 W. Main Street from 12-5pm, with booths featuring beauty products, home decor, clothing, and more. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. They can be purchased from any DESS member, as well as at Bliss Boutique, Marie’s, The Medicine Store, Hot Shots, Kopper Kettle, and Roma. Funds raised by this event are given directly back to local schools and various other organizations and philanthropies withing Bryan County.

The fourth home to be on the tour this year is the home of Roland and Dee Dee Rogers. Roland is an automobile dealer, and Dee Dee is a senior account executive for KTEN Media.

In 2015, the Rogers purchased the 2,600 square foot home located at 707 Silverado Drive. The French Country, four- bedroom, three-bathroom home is 13 years old and has been decorated with a Rustic Western Flair. The Rogers have updated the home with paint and extensive landscape and patio projects.

Photo provided This home will be among those featured in the Parade of Homes on Dec. 3. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Rogers-Home.jpg Photo provided This home will be among those featured in the Parade of Homes on Dec. 3.