Beta Sigma Phi holds meeting

LaWanda Lynn was hostess for the Laureate Alpha Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi on November 27, 2017 meeting.

Six members attended with no guests.

Members stood and recited the opening ritual. The Minutes of the last business meeting was read and approved. The treasurer distributed a proposed budget which was reviewed and accepted.

The Service Chairman reported she had contacted the Pregnancy Center and was told they were always in need of wipes and new born pampers. It was agreed the chapter would provide these items at the January meeting.

The 50/50 drawing winner was Pat Accountius

The next meeting will be a social and will be held at the college for the performance of the Candlelighting Program, an annual event, on December 4th, and then to LaWanda Lynn’s for a get together , snacks and fellowship.

December 11th will be the Laureate Alpha Xi’s Christmas party in the home of LaWanda Lynn. Husbands are invited and there will be a gift exchange. A price limit was given at the meeting. The party will begin at 6:00 pm.

Having taken care of old business, the group took this opportunity to vote for the chapter’s 2017-2018 Valentine Sweetheart. After counting the votes, Janelle Hammel , announced Laureate Alpha Xi’s Sweetheart this year is LaWanda Lynn.

With the business taken care of, the ladies turned to the ritual table to honor Natalia Duval and Barbara Summerlin with the Ritual of the Rose. These ladies have been diligent in their obligations to the chapter and to Beta Sigma Phi for over 15 years and we wanted to thank them for their dedication. They were presented with an “Order of the Rose” pin and a yellow rose as a remembrance of this day. The meeting was closed following the “Order of the Rose” Ritual by members reciting the closing ritual and joining of hands for the Mitzpah. The hostess then provided delicious dessert following the ritual and the members enjoyed a time of fellowship.

Those in attendance were: Barbara Summerlin, Pat Accountius, Natalia Duval, Joyce Morton, LaWanda Lynn, Janelle Hammel