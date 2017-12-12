Chapter members attend candlelighting program at Southeastern

Six members of Laureate Alpha Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and one husband met in the Montgomery Auditorium to enjoy an evening of beautiful music on Monday, December 4, 2017. The program opened with the sweet voices of the Children’s Choir. The Candlelighting Ceremony began with the lighting of the beautifully decorated braces of candles by the students. The chorus enthralled the audience with their music. The soloists were mesmerizing and deserved the accolades following their songs. As beautiful as the music was, everyone looks forward to the “Sing-a-long portion of the program. The audience did their share of contributing to the festivities.

When the program was over and everyone was in a happy mood, the Laureate Alpha Xi members joined together again in the home of LaWanda Lynn. They spent time in fellowship , enjoying a cup of coffee while discussing the evening activities and enjoying the delicious snacks provided. This was a wonderful way to start this joyous season.

The next Laureate Alpha Xi meeting will be held in the home of LaWanda Lynn on December 11th at 6:00 pm and this will be the chapter’s annual Christmas party. It As always, the ladies want to share this evening with their husbands. Each member is to bring a finger food to share and a gift to be exchanged. Unfortunately, this exchange will not include the husbands, but I am sure the delicious goodies provided will appease them.

Those in attendance for this activity were: LaWanda Lynn, Barbara Summerlin, Joyce Morton, Jack and Pat Accountius. Lena Clancy was unable to attend the group following the program.