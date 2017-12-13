Ferguson and Smith to wed

Jeremy Ferguson and Gabriella Smith, both of Durant, will be marrying Saturday, December 16, at 7 p.m. on the grounds of Pecan Grove in Caddo. Jeremy is the 28 year old son of Robert and Melissa Ferguson of Tishomingo. His grandparents are Larry and Mattie Ferguson of Valliant, and Rhonda Howard of Broken Bow. Jeremy is a 2008 graduate of Tishomingo High School. He attended college at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and then served three years in the United States Army as an intelligence analyst at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. He is now employed by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Health Services Authority as a media relations coordinator.

Gabriella is the 26 year old daughter of Rick Smith of Durant, and Lisa Roath of Denison, Texas. Her grandmother is Linda Barnes of Waxahachie, Texas. Gabriella is a 2009 graduate of Victory Life Academy in Durant. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and served as third-grade teacher at Tishomingo Elementary for four years, before joining the ministry team at Victory Life Church in Durant. She serves her church as a Next Steps, Grow Teams, and Life Group pastor and director.

After the wedding on Saturday, the couple plans to make their home in Durant, where they will continue to work and serve their work families, church, and community.