Delta Kappa Gamma Society has Christmas meeting

The Beta Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society met on December 5 for the annual Christmas Celebration. The meeting began with roll call and a short business meeting.

The chapter voted to give their annual Christmas monetary gifts to the Crisis Center, Bryan County Youth Shelter, and Friends of the Library.

Jerri Goforth gave the devotional with a beautiful song entitled ”A Babe Changes Everything”. After devotional the members enjoyed Christmas snacks and the exchange of gifts playing “Dirty Santa.”

Hostesses for the meeting were; Melinda Tucker, Linda Spencer, Juanita Daniel, Maxine Julian, Edith Merryman, and Helen Lowrance. The Chapter’s next meeting is on January 17, 2018.