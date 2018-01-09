Calera OHCE holds meeting

On December 14, 2017, six members of Calera OHCE attended the monthly meeting in the home of Kathy Vaden. Phyllis Bond, President, called the meeting to order at 1:35 p.m. Members stood for Pledge of Allegiance and then said the OHCE Creed. In the absence of Chaplain, Frances Speers, President Bond led the group in a prayer.

The November minutes were read and approved as well as the treasurer’s report.

Phyllis reviewed the topics discussed during the December executive meeting which was also the county OHCE’s annual Christmas luncheon and fun time playing bingo. The Leader Lesson was “Microwave Candy Making” presented by Barbara Elkins, Extension Educator, serving Johnson and Atoka Counties.

Bryan County OHCE officers for 2018 are President, Jill Gordon; Secretary, Elaine James; and Treasurer, Charlotte James. The Vice President position was put on hold until the January meeting.

Donated supplies for the making of pin cushions were requested for the 4-H Holiday Day Camp, December 28. Volunteers are also needed to help with 4-H Food Science meeting in December.

Club Award Nominations are due in January. Calera Club nomination is Kathy Vaden, Heart Award.

The 2018 slate of officers for the Calera OHCE group includes Jill Gordon, President; Phyllis Bond, Vice

President; Diane Harper, Secretary; and Kathy Vaden, Treasurer.

Upcoming events inc lude: January 3, 2018, 10:00, Bryan County OHCE Winter Council meeting; January 25, 2018, Winter 5 County Meeting, hosting will be Johnson County, Tishomingo.

The next meeting will be held in the home of Barbara Summerlin on January 11, 2018.

With no further business the meeting was adjourned and delicious refreshments were enjoyed by all.

Those in attendance were: Mary Mayo, Phyllis Bond, Barbara Summerlin, Jill Gordon, Diane Harper and Kathy Vaden .