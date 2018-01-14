Women’s biz connection – customer service

What sets you and your company apart from others? Do you understand who your customers are and what they need?

Join us on Wednesday, January 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chickasaw Nation Information Center, 504 West Main, Tishomingo, to learn how The Oklahoma PRIDE program teaches front-line employees quality customer service techniques and helps them become familiar with highlights and tourist attractions in your area.

The cost of this workshop is $15 and lunch will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to register online at www.reiwbc.org.

Our partners are Johnston County Chamber of Commerce, Murray State College, Chickasaw Nation, OSU Extension, and REI Women’s Business Center, funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For more information about this event or others, contact Barbara Rackley at 800-658-2823, visit www.reiwbc.org or facebook.com/REIWBC.