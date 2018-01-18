Laureate Alpha Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi holds meeting

Laureate Alpha Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Jan. 8.

They received the December sheet for insurance.

Treasurer’s report: Beginning Balance $541.93. With revenue and disbursements, the ending balance is $464.43. No bills were submitted. Discussion on roses sent to JoAnne Jackson funeral was had. Corresponding Secretary did not request reimbursement. The Treasurer will send the collected money to St. Jude’s Hospital as was agreed upon last year.

Secretary:/Service Chair (corresponding and recording) The minutes were read from November 27, 2017, and the publicity articles from the December 2017 social meetings and were approved as read. Service chair collected money to purchase newborn diapers and wipes for the Pregnancy Center. The chair will purchase the items and present them to the Center when she and other members can be present. She will also send a ‘Thinking of you card to Shirley.”

The 50/50 winner was LaWanda Lynn. There was no report from the vice president.

The next meeting will be a lunch and movie social. Natalia Duval agreed to check with “ The District” to get the movies playing so the group can decide the time and movie. The cost for the movie for seniors is $6.50.

The first meeting in February will be in the home of Pat Accountius. This will be our annual Valentine and Sweetheart celebration. Lunch will be provided. The festivities will begin at noon. Hostesses will be Pat Accountius and Barbara Summerlin.

The April Founder’s Day celebration was discussed. LaWanda will check at Roma’s for the venue of the event. Joyce Morton agreed to find someone to play the piano during the meal.

There will be two progressions this year: Barbara Summerlin and Natalia Duval. Also, Joyce will celebrate the Ritual of the Silver Circle, depicting 25 years of active membership.

Members stood for the Closing Ritual and the joining of hands for the Mitzpah.

With business completed at 2:30 p.m., LaWanda served the ladies refreshments while the group enjoyed some fellowship. The ladies were then treated to a fantastic program given by Janelle Hammel. Given her talents as a musician, Janelle held the group’s attention while explaining the composer of various songs and the stories of what inspired them to write them. Some were happy reasons, some were sad, but all of them created some wonderous music. Janelle then gave out information regarding “Because he Lives” and entertained the ladies by playing the piano while everyone joined in the singing of the songs. Everyone was having so much fun it was hard to tear ourselves away.

Those in attendance were: Barbara Summerlin, Joyce Morton, Natalia Duval, Lena Clancy, Janelle Hammel, LaWanda Lynn and Pat Accountius.