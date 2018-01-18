Calera OHCE holds meeting

The Calera OHCE Group held its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2018, in the home of Barbara Summerlin. President, Phyllis Bond, called the meeting to order at 1:30p.m. Members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance followed by reciting the OHCE Creed. Chaplain, Frances Speers, shared the devotion from John, chapters 8 & 48, and then led the group in prayer.

The December minutes were read and approved as well as the treasurer’s report.

Old Business: reviewing topics discussed at the County Executive meeting, January 3, 2018, which included: Arleta Curtis accepted the position of County Vice President for 2018; Reminder to donate children’s books for the Reading Center at the Bryan County Health Department; Phyllis ask how many members were planning to attend the 5 County Meeting, Tishomingo; Registration fees are due March 7, 2018, for those attending the S.E. District OHCE Meeting, Ardmore.

New Business: scheduling the location and hostess for each local meeting for 2018; members were encouraged to plan a project for our upcoming meetings, with February’s project being a hands on lesson for sewing cloth microwave bowl caddies. Sewing machines will be available, and each member is to provide the fabric of their choice; the project for the March meeting will be adding draw strings and filling cloth bags with donated personal items to deliver to the Ardmore Veterans Home along with previously sewn walker caddies and bibs.

Local Committee chairman for 2018 include: Family Issues, Diane Harper; Cultural Enrichment, Jill Gordon; Resource Management, Frances Speers; and Healthy Living, Phyllis Bond.

Members were reminded to keep track of all volunteer hours.

The next meeting will be held in the home of Phyllis Bond, Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.

With no further business the meeting was adjourned and Barbara served delicious coconut cake, coffee and tea.

Attending were Kathy Vaden, Francis Speers, Barbara Summerlin, Phyllis Bond, Jill Gordon, and Diane Harper.