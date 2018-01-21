A brief history of Maytubby Springs

In September of 1875 Granville McPherson, editor of the Caddo Oklahoma Star mentioned that that he had visited Maytubby Springs, and he predicted that the springs “at no distant day are destined to become a place of popular resort as there seems to be no doubt but they possess excellent medicinal virtues.”

In just a few short years, his prediction was fulfilled with the construction of a 30-room hotel. A steady stream of ailing visitors paid $1.50 a day to rent a comfortable room and benefit from the healing powers of the mineral waters. Others picnicked for free or paid 50 cents a week to camp in a tent. According to Blanche Folsom “Mrs. Eula McCoy Bilbo, who owned a hotel known as the Bilbo House, west of the train depot in Caddo, had a surrey with fringe on top which met the trains and furnished transportation to the springs.”

Maytubby Springs was originally owned by Peter Maytubby and in a 1937 interview Peter Jr. talked about his father’s famous resort. He said there were four springs on the property, each with its own unique powers. They were labeled Magnesia, Iron, Alum, and Oil. Magnesia Spring was milky white in color. Alum Spring water had a sour taste. Iron Springs produced hard water. Oil Spring had a black substance that was believed to be especially useful for treating skin ailments. Peter said that he and the other children on the ranch also mixed this oily substance with a local berry and made a kind of “chewing gum” that lasted quite a long time.

Tubby Gardner, a Choctaw freedman who worked at the hotel as a porter, claimed there were 10 springs and some of them were used to fill the bathhouses provided for guests. Baths were 25 cents. He also recalled that “oil sand” was extracted to make salves. He recreated a map of the property for the Indian-Pioneer History Project.

It’s a bit difficult to follow the complete history of the springs over the years because it seems to have fallen into disrepair from time to time, and it also changed owners. In August of 1899 the Caddo Herald reported that a family from Bonham had spent several days at “Maytubby Springs, Caddo’s health resort,” yet in May, 1902 Peter Maytubby told the editor that he was “fixing up his hotel at Maytubby Springs” and would open it in June. That seems to indicate that it had been closed for some undisclosed period of time. The reopening must have been successful because Mrs. S. W. Maytubby and her children spent a week there in July.

In 1925 the resort was sold and a complete remodel and update was planned:

November 13, 1925

Resort to Open at Maytubby Springs

A.B. McCoy announces that he and associates have acquired title to the lands surrounding Maytubby Springs five miles northwest of Caddo and that immediately they are going to work on the place to prepare it for visitors.

The place will be provided with a hotel and plenty of camping grounds. The springs will be cleaned out, and a larger flow of medicinal water provided.

A good road will be provided to the springs from Caddo which already being on the highway will be an added attraction for Caddo.

Mr. McCoy announces that the work will be complete by March or April when the tourist travel begins.

A large advertising campaign will be laid out so as to draw visitors this way.

The Herald has often thought those springs should be opened again to the public. Twenty-five years ago every summer thousands of visitors came to this spot for recreation and health. It would be a good idea for Caddo citizens to aid in this project for everyone will benefit by the coming of visitors to this splendid place.

In 1929 there was even talk of building a hospital on the grounds and George F. Latham, president of the Dallas Advertising League, visited the springs to assess the property. However, there is little news of the resort and no evidence of a “large advertising campaign” from 1925-1930. Then my great-grandfather made this comment in his column:

July 4, 1930

Liberty Items

Some of Libertyites went to Maytubby Springs Sunday; there is an effort being made to develop the springs into a health resort. We wish the enterprise a success as it would help the community in general.

Thankfully the WPA worked on the site in the thirties and did a lot of the rock work that remains today. They also constructed a cellar and made other improvements.

January 30, 1931

Maytubby Springs to Be Improved

Workmen, tools, and teams were taken out to Maybubby Springs Tuesday to begin work improving the property so that it will make a more desirable place in which to seek health and to spend a vacation.

Years ago this place was considered a good health resort and thousands of people came every year to drink the water and recuperate.

It is the plan of the operators to build some camp houses, improve the road , and clean out the spring and increase the flow.

A little later further announcement will be made. The Springs are but three miles from the gravel road to Kenefick, and a good road may easily and cheaply be built to the spot.

Although Maytubby Springs is best known for its healing waters, a few old-timers may recall that W. F. “Curly” Grafa also manufactured a healing “black salve” from that oily substance Peter Maytubby spoke of chewing. It was called Grafanol and sold in all the fine drug stores.

The Grafanol Corporation, located at 113 South 4th Street, was in operation for about 15 years. Their petroleum-based ointment was touted to cure everything from piles to skin cancer, athlete’s foot to spider bites. Some of the testimonials included in their advertising were astonishing.

One man claimed that his wife was cured of a fatal case of pellagra within 24 hours of using Grafanol. Another claimed to have avoided sinus surgery after one application of the ointment. Unfortunately the Secretary of Agriculture disagreed with some of their claims and in 1929, the FDA seized 150 jars of Grafanol that had been shipped to Texas.

Analysis of the product showed that it contained 61.5% petroleum products, 8% mineral water and 30.5% water. According to the FDA it “contained no ingredient or combination of ingredients capable of producing the effects claimed.” On May 26, 1931, the confiscated product was released to the “Maytubby Grafanol Co.” after payment of court costs and a $200 bond, on the condition that it “should not be sold or otherwise disposed of in violation of the law.”

Changes must have been made in their advertisements after that because the product was still being sold in 1938 as evidenced by the Swinney Drug ad shown here. Mr. Grafa died in 1942. (Incidentally, Ichthammol ointment, also called black ointment or black drawing salve, is a home remedy still used to treat many skin disorders. It’s made from sulfonated shale oil combined with other ingredients.)

In 1980, a group went out to investigate the remains of Maytubby Springs and found the water still flowing inside a small stone structure, but it was filled with trash and debris. The only remaining evidence of the old hotel was a few scattered rocks from the foundation, an old sunken cellar, and a covered well.

The Maytubby school house was still standing and a short distance from the hotel, the group located the twenty-eight marked graves of the Maytubby Cemetery. Peter Maytubby was buried there in 1907. Solomon Homer was laid to rest there in 1914.

The history of Maytubby Springs is yet another reminder that “the more things change the more they stay the same.” America’s current health craze is drinking “raw water,” sold for as much as $16 a bottle. Our ancestors recognized the healing power of water over a century ago.

