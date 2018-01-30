Eager OHCE meets at Community Building

Eager OHCE group enjoyed their pot luck Harvest Luncheon on November 14 at the Clay Jones Community with Arleta Curtis and Ivy Hughs as hostesses. Guests were Tommie James, Bryan County FCS Educator, Mary Dean Hall who joined the group as a member, Brenda Mackey, Lana Cooper, Tom Yackley, Robert Bokies, Kenneth Curtis, Wes Hughs and co-worker, Tim.

Following the meal, President Hughs led the flag salute and creed. Arleta Curtis called the roll. Hughs presented a 35-year membership certificate to Ruth Wade. Some members brought coats for children in the CASA program.

Hughs reminded members of upcoming activities and events. Other items discussed were Boxtops for schools, walker caddies, and the December meeting on the 14th.

Members present, not previously mentioned, were Dayna Bryant, Phyllis Eggenberg, Eyvonne Hunnicutt, Dot Curtis, and Beckysue Yackley.