State officers visit Achille FFA Chapter

The state FFA officer team of the Oklahoma FFA Association conducted their Goodwill Tour with a visit Jan. 24 to the Achille FFA Chapter.

Four collegiate FFA leaders stopped at the local school to meet with FFA members, potential members, school administrators and community leaders.

“Competition is not a bad thing, but teamwork, unity and collaboration are greater,” said Ridge Hughbanks, state FFA president. “The strength of our organization is in the individual member, and the strength of the individual member is in the organization,” Hughbanks said.

Throughout the Goodwill Tour, state officers will challenge FFA members to go all out in their passion for agriculture and leadership. A total of 64 chapters were selected for the 2018 tour from the 360 total chapters in the state.

Visiting the local chapter were Ridge Hughbanks, state president; Truitt Taylor, state secretary; Emilie James, southwest area vice president; and Kade Killough, central area vice president.

FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education Division in Oklahoma’s CareerTech system. With 26,912 members statewide, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit www.okffa.org.