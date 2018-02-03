Happy birthday to today’s dude, Brandon George, who turns 5 today. His parents are Flavil and Donna George, and sister is Ellery George. Sister and brother-in-law are Cecily and Chris Wise, and niece is Raelyn Wise. Grandparents are Jim and Marilyn Lowry and Flavil and Linda George.

Happy birthday to today’s dude, Brandon George, who turns 5 today. His parents are Flavil and Donna George, and sister is Ellery George. Sister and brother-in-law are Cecily and Chris Wise, and niece is Raelyn Wise. Grandparents are Jim and Marilyn Lowry and Flavil and Linda George. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_BrandonFebDude.jpg Happy birthday to today’s dude, Brandon George, who turns 5 today. His parents are Flavil and Donna George, and sister is Ellery George. Sister and brother-in-law are Cecily and Chris Wise, and niece is Raelyn Wise. Grandparents are Jim and Marilyn Lowry and Flavil and Linda George.