Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance Classes coming to Durant

Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Southeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Tai Chi Moving for Better Balance Program in the Southeast Center of Healthy Aging office located in, Durant.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance is designed to fit the interest and needs of older adults who want to maintain their quality of life and help alleviate pain and increase their balance. The movements of Tai Chi help seniors reduce stress, increase balance and flexibility, and reduce their risk of falling. Participants learn relaxation to improve their overall mind, body and spirit through a series of slow continuous movements.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning February 6th through March 15th at the Southeast Center of Healthy Aging offices located at 1400 Bryan Drive, Suite 102 in Durant.

In addition to the above, a second Tai Chi class will be held in the same location from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning February 12th through March 21st. Pick the time that best works for you and make that call for lifelong health. Both classes are offered at no cost to you.

Instructors are provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age or disability.

To receive additional information or for a reservation in the class, please call Angela Layton, Administrative Assistant with OHAI’s Southeast Center of Healthy Aging at (580) 745 – 9477 Ext. 101 or email seohai@ouhsc.edu.