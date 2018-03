Book Talk to be held at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library



A prize-winning young-adult novel, “The War that Saved My Life,” is Book Talk’s choice for its March 8 meeting at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main Street in Durant. The 7 p.m. discussion will be led by Library Director Robbee Tonubbee. In the novel, written by “New York Times” bestselling author […]