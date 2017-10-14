East Central University’s Early Settlement Mediation Program is recruiting new volunteers

Early Settlement Mediation is a program that is funded by the Administrative Office of the Courts of Oklahoma. The South Central Program is sponsored by East Central University and housed in the Carter County Courthouse in Ardmore. The program provides convenient access to dispute resolution proceedings which are fair, effective and inexpensive by utilizing volunteer mediators. The volunteer mediators help individuals explore solutions and reach mutually satisfactory agreements to disputes outside of the courtroom at little to no cost. Mediation is free to all court referred cases and only $5 per party to all non-court related disputes.

There were 405 cases referred to the South Central Program last fiscal year with a program settlement rate of 67 percent. “Early Settlement Mediation assists the Courts by reducing the number of cases going to trial,” says Bryan County Special Judge Trace Sherrill. “The Program assists the parties by reducing their costs of litigation and achieving a mutually agreeable outcome in their case.”

Unlike a court hearing, in mediation the individuals are the ones who decide the outcome of their case if possible. If they are unable to reach a mutual agreement in mediation, they then have the opportunity for the Court to rule in their case. “If both parties to the matter spend the time to discuss their case in good faith with a mediator to arrive at an agreement, then they should abide by the agreement,” says Judge Sherrill.

The Early Settlement Mediation South Central program is offering a basic mediation course to recruit new volunteers in the Durant area. The training will be held in Durant on November 2-3, 2017. This course is free and it serves as the first step in certifying new volunteer mediators to conduct mediation sessions under the authority of the Oklahoma Dispute Resolution Act of 1983 and the rules and procedures outlined by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Applicants must be able to volunteer for 10 hours a year for a minimum of two years.

“Over the years, Early Settlement has expanded into family law, juvenile matters and civil cases that exceed the small claims court limits,” said Judge Sherrill. “The Court System and litigants have benefitted greatly from the expansion of Early Settlement Mediation services into these additional areas.” A family and divorce advanced training is available to certified volunteers upon approval of the Program Director. “In my experience, the mediators are dedicated and highly trained individuals who have a passion for helping others. I believe most litigants who have participated in mediation recognize this dedication and appreciate the work of the mediators. The Judges, Bailiffs and Court Clerks certainly appreciate the efforts of the Early Settlement Volunteers.”

Mediating for the court offers a unique and challenging means of community service that benefits both the court system and the citizens within the local region. This mediator training and volunteer experience provides a wonderful opportunity for personal growth and satisfaction. “I believe time is the most valuable commodity that any person possesses,” said Judge Sherrill. “If you are willing to give your time to be trained in mediation, and be a careful listener to those who need your services as a mediator, you will feel a great sense of personal satisfaction. You will be providing a valuable service as a volunteer mediator to the citizens of Bryan County and the court system.”

The training is designed to develop communication skills and techniques that will enable mediators to assist disputing parties in finding creative and workable solutions to conflict. The knowledge and skills acquired in the basic mediation course are valuable tools, which an individual may also use for conflicts, which arise in the day-to-day work, school, and family environment. Seating for this basic training is limited, so individuals interested in applying may obtain an application by contacting Jaxie Johnston, South Central Program Director, at (580)221-5524. Additional program information can be found at www.earlysettlementsouth.com.

Submitted by East Central.