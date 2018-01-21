Six face indictments for conspiracy

MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Nicole Marie Harring, age 42, of Mead, Ksenia Ura Gubareva, age 38, of McLoud, Nathan Paul Parker, age 38, Alvin Arley Potts II, age 38, Bobby Joecephus Medina, age 38, and Damon Lee Damron, age 29, all of Durant, were each indicted on federal conspiracy charges.

The indictment alleges that from November 2016, to June 2017, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, Harring, Gubareva, Parker, Potts, Medina, and Damron, conspired to knowingly and willfully, with intent to deceive, make, utter and possess counterfeit securities consisting of checks purporting to be drawn on banks which operate in or the activities of which affect interstate commerce, to obtain money and property by means of materially false pretenses, representations and promises, and to knowingly possess without lawful authority a means of identification of another person, to-wit: D.M., with the intent to commit, aid or abet in the commission of unlawful activity.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Durant Police Department, the District 19 District Attorney’s Office, the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Melody Nelson will be prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.

United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester said, “This investigation is the result of dedicated law enforcement professionals from local, state, tribal and federal jurisdictions working together to serve and protect our communities. This team effort by many different agencies is a wonderful example of the effectiveness of multi-jurisdictional efforts to investigate criminal activity.”

Kuester added, “Indictments are only accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Each defendant is entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

If convicted, they face five years in prison.