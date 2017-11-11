Classic of Texoma acquires Team Bonner dealerships

Staff report

Classic of Texoma has recently expanded with its acquisition of the Team Bonner dealerships on Eisenhower Parkway in Denison, Texas, which offers Chevrolet and Cadillac brands.

From the day Classic Honda Nissan Toyota of Texoma opened its doors, owner Eric Bryant said the community has enthusiastically embraced the Classic way doing business.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have developed such a loyal customer base so quickly,” Bryant said, “and it’s always been our intention to keep growing and offering even more brands.”

“I began my 20-year career in the Chevrolet business, spending 14 of those years with the nation’s leading Chevrolet dealership, Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine. So we’re thrilled to be able to now offer two heritage brands of the caliber of Chevrolet and Cadillac.

“I also have great admiration for the former dealer, Dale Bonner. I want to pay homage to Dale for his reputation as a car dealer and a fierce community supporter. It’s an honor to follow him; I consider him a great man and a friend.”

The new dealership, officially named Classic Chevrolet Cadillac is open for business. “Our primary goal is to provide an exceptional level of value and service to Dale Bonner’s existing customer base, of course, and expand the business from there.

“Our immediate business plan is to double our Chevrolet sales and quadruple our Cadillac sales.”

Eventually Bryant plans to move the dealership to a significantly larger piece of property capable of accommodating decades of potential growth.