AllianceHealth Medical Group welcomes Physician David Lovelace

AllianceHealth Medical Group is proud to welcome David Lovelace, D.O. to our family medicine practice in Durant on January. Dr. Lovelace specializes in family medicine, providing a full spectrum of healthcare to patients, ages two and up.

“We are excited to have Dr. Lovelace joining our growing medical community in Durant,” said Jeff Tarrant, CEO of AllianceHealth Durant. “He is an energetic and skilled physician who brings many years of experience to our busy practice.”

“I look forward to being part of AllianceHealth Durant and the clinic,” said David Lovelace, D.O. “Bryan County is a tight-knit community and I feel fortunate to be able to provide care to the people here.”

Dr. Lovelace completed medical school at Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Tulsa and completed his internship at Hillcrest Health Center in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Lovelace will practice at 1610 W. University Blvd. in Durant and is accepting new patients. To make a same-day or same-week appointment, call (580) 924-3400 or visit MyAllianceHealthDoctors.com.