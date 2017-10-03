Kramer gets big send-off

People from all over the state of Oklahoma, including the Governor’s, office converged on the Massey Building in Durant Tuesday evening.

Tommy Kramer, Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority, was given a huge retirement party.

John Massey provided the huge feast for those in attendance.

Kramer considers everyone who helped him in industry acquisition, as his friends, he said.

Leaders from the community and industry showered Kramer with compliments and accolades.

Kramer was the city leader who brought numerous businesses to Durant as part of his Team Durant.

One story told was how industry officials were checking out locations in Ardmore, Oklahoma and while heading to Sherman, Texas.

Kramer intercepted the caravan traveling to get them to, “consider Durant.”

Kramer was quoted as saying, “You have to go through Durant, let me show you what we have to offer.”

Tommy Kramer, former Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority gave much credit for his success to his wife Barbara. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0123WifeKramerBest.jpg Tommy Kramer, former Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority gave much credit for his success to his wife Barbara. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Tommy Kramer and Greg Massey, Chairman of the DIA recognize the members of the Durant Industrial Authority Tuesday night at Kramer’s retirement party. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0111DIA.jpg Tommy Kramer and Greg Massey, Chairman of the DIA recognize the members of the Durant Industrial Authority Tuesday night at Kramer’s retirement party. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Tammye Gwin, Senior Director of Business Development with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma presents Tommy Kramer his retirement gift at Tuesday’s retirement party. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0076Tammy.jpg Tammye Gwin, Senior Director of Business Development with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma presents Tommy Kramer his retirement gift at Tuesday’s retirement party. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

He said he’ll “run his cattle” in retirement