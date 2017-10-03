Shoe Sensation hiring staff at job fair today

Shoe Sensation will open soon in Durant with a job fair to hire new employees continuing today at the Durant Chamber of Commerce.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana, based corporation will be hiring 10-12 new retail employees and one part-time management employee to staff the Durant store.

The local store will be the 170th store for the corporation.

Employees will be hired at the starting wage of $10 per hour.

Corporate Management said they are very excited to be coming to Durant at 2501 W. Main St.

October 25 is the projected soft opening date with a grand opening coming in November.

Marilyn Nelson will be the new store’s manager and is very experienced in retail with past experience including Miranda Lambert’s Pink Pistol in Tishomingo.

She said she’s looking forward to the opening the doors to this new venture.

Shoe Sensation is located in the strip shopping center just west of Radio Road, on the south side of Main street in Durant

The job fair continues at the Durant Chamber of Commerce, 215 N. 4th today until 5 p.m.

If prospective employees cannot make the job fair, applications are online at www.shoesensation.com/careers or Workforce Oklahoma Durant.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

