Renowned pianist to perform as part of Musical Arts

Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Musical Arts Series will feature renowned pianist Solungga Liu on Thursday, October 12.

The Ruth Steger Piano Institute and the Clark & Wanda Bass Foundation Lectureship will present Liu in recital at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Recital Hall. She will present a public master class in the Recital Hall at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

Admission is free for all performances of the Musical Arts Series.

Liu will offer selections from the Three Tone Pictures, Fantasy Pieces, Roman Sketches, The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan by Charles Griffes, Ballad and Dreaming by Amy Beach, and Prelude, Choral, and Fugue by Cesar Frank.

She is an associate professor of piano at the College of Musical Arts, Bowling Green University. She maintains a vigorous schedule as guest artist, teacher and adjudicator at major international conservatories and competitions, including performances in the USA, Canada, Austria, Romania, Brazil, China, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Hong King.

Liu also performed a chamber concert with new music ensemble Open Gate at Carnegie Hall.

Within the United States, Liu has presented master classes and lectures at numerous venues, including the Eastman School of Music, the Providence Keyboard Festival, the Atlanta Music Festival, Virginia Tech University, and the University of Minnesota.

— Submitted by SE.