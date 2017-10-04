Friends of the Library are holding their annual book sale today, tomorrow and Saturday at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant.

Boxes of books are heavy and several in the community assisted the Friends of the Library Wednesday to get ready for the sale.

Helpers for the event the last few years have been Darrell Mendez, John Carey of First United, and Guy Carey a Durant High School Senior.

The ladies putting the book sale on said they are very happy these strong men donate their time to help them bring in donated books.

This year, hours for the sale are 9am to 7pm today, 9am to 4pm both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday everything at the book sale is 1/2 price on their already low priced books.

Carolyn Mabry with Friends of the Library said all proceeds go to help the support the library.

Mabry said, In the past the proceeds have purchased shelving and books for the library. They sometimes have needs the library doesn’t have in their budget.”

Reba Titsworth, Assistant Librarian with the library said, “This fundraiser is instrumental in providing our summer reading program for children at the library. The program is taught by Jeremy Todd. We have classes twice a week for two weeks. It helps buy books and materials we need for our summer reading program.”

An added bonus the Friends of the Library Book Sale provides is the special activity for the reading program.

Titsworth said, “When we have the magician and face painting, this fundraiser helps us provide that for the children. Last year we had snow cones and that was really special for the children.”

Through normal wear and tear, sometimes audio books will be missing parts.

Titsworth said it helps them replace things missing out of the various sets of books.

Mabry said, “We usually raise nearly $3000 every year. This is a great fundraiser considering the books are sold for 50 cents and one dollar.”

Titsworth said the sale provides Ancestry.com genelogy access as well as a database of state specific legal forms for patrons to use.

Another important thing the sale helps with costs of digitizing the Durant Daily Democrat for archive use that is available to patrons via their website.

Today through Saturday, be sure to visit and purchase some of the thousands of books offered at the book sale.

Barbee Barber, Carolyn Mabry, Darrell Mendez, and Phyllis Rustin prepare books Wednesday morning before the Friends of the Library book sale. Thursday through Saturday books will be avaialbe at the library with all proceeds going to the Donald W. Reynold’s Library http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_library_cmyk-1.jpg Barbee Barber, Carolyn Mabry, Darrell Mendez, and Phyllis Rustin prepare books Wednesday morning before the Friends of the Library book sale. Thursday through Saturday books will be avaialbe at the library with all proceeds going to the Donald W. Reynold’s Library