Council approves new city employee insurance

The Durant City Council met Wednesday night for a special meeting to discuss litigation brought on by Keach Ballard, a former city employee.

They met in executive session and are not able to discuss any portion of that litigation or comment.

After approximately two hours of executive session, the council returned. City Manager Tim Rundel outlined a problem facing the city with employee health insurance.

The council did approve a new insurance plan for employees. INSURICA, an independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm from Oklahoma City has brokered a plan to help the city.

Its representatives gave a presentation outlining coverage for employees. The council unanimously approved the new Blue Cross insurance company INSURICA recommended.

Dustin Brand and Kelley Speck, with INSURICA, traveled from Oklahoma City and will be helping with the enrollment of employees. They said they will anchor here during the enrollment process.

Dustin Brand of INSURICA of Oklahoma City, explains the new insurance plan to the council Wednesday evening. The new insurane plan should help the city by not allowing future claims to cut into the city budget. Employees premiums will not be raised with the new, better coverage. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/council-USE.png Dustin Brand of INSURICA of Oklahoma City, explains the new insurance plan to the council Wednesday evening. The new insurane plan should help the city by not allowing future claims to cut into the city budget. Employees premiums will not be raised with the new, better coverage. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

It will protect the budget from future catastrophic claims