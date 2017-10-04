Council approves new city employee insurance

The Durant City Council met Wednesday night for a special meeting to discuss litigation brought on by Keach Ballard, a former city employee.
They met in executive session and are not able to discuss any portion of that litigation or comment.
After approximately two hours of executive session, the council returned. City Manager Tim Rundel outlined a problem facing the city with employee health insurance.
The council did approve a new insurance plan for employees. INSURICA, an independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm from Oklahoma City has brokered a plan to help the city.
Its representatives gave a presentation outlining coverage for employees. The council unanimously approved the new Blue Cross insurance company INSURICA recommended.
Dustin Brand and Kelley Speck, with INSURICA, traveled from Oklahoma City and will be helping with the enrollment of employees. They said they will anchor here during the enrollment process.