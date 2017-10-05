Rundel in it for the long haul

Wednesday evening the Durant City Council met and approved the new city employee insurance plan through Blue Cross. This policy was a step forward in protecting the city from what Durant City Manager called “catastrophic claims.”

Also discussed at the Executive Session was some issues regarding the City Managers performance.

That discussion was requested by a council member.

It was not an issue concerning the contract of Tim Rundel, Durant City Manager.

His contract will not be up for renewal until November because his start date was the end of October 2016.

Rundel said after that Executive Session, “There were several rumors on local social media site that the council was deciding on my future with the City of Durant on Wednesday night. That is 100% false. I feel very confident about my future with the City of Durant and plan on serving the citizens of this community for many years to come.

