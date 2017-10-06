Journey Well holds ribbon cutting

Journey Well and the Durant Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon at the location at 123 W. Main in Durant. Journey Well Services offer hair design, infared sauna, ballroom dancing, cheer classes, yoga, massage therapy, juice bar, lunch and learn as well as farm house furniture.

