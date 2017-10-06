Flu shots available at Health Dept

The Bryan County Health Department is offering free flu shots to those who have insurance, and a $25 charge to those who do not have insurance.

This year’s flu vaccine supply is in short supply, so they advise getting your shot now.

The Center for Disease Control originally said flu deaths vary each year with youth and seniors most affected.

The CDC said in a new statement about who is affected by the influenza virus, “We are now recommending that everyone older than 6 months get a flu shot each year. (It used to be just seniors and children.) The CDC wants reporters to drop the original annual estimate of 36,000 and instead inform the public that the death toll ranges from 3,300 to 49,000.

A free drive up flu clinic with free flu shots will take place October 24, 2017 at the Bryan County Fairgrounds. The free shots will be given from 9am until 3pm for anyone who drives up in their car. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma donated flu vaccine for the event at the fairgrounds.

Beginning Monday, from 8:30am until 11:00am or 1pm until 3pm, those living in the area can go get their flu shots at the Health Department. If a person has insurance, it will be free with your insurance charged. If you do not have insurance, it will cost $25 out of pocket to get the shot, per person.

