Emily Langley crowned Durant High Homecoming Queen

The title of Football Homecoming Queen is an honored tradition at Durant High School.

Friday night before the homecoming game against East Central High School, Emily Langley was crowned to represent DHS.

Each club or organization has their nominee, according to DISD officials.

The student body votes at lunch on Homecoming Day to pick the candidate they want to crown as Homecoming Queen.

Langley represents Durant High School Band.

She said she was super excited about being voted Homecoming Queen.

Langley said, “I can’t believe people liked me enough to let me do this. I’m so blessed to have people around me that I can do this. Thank you so much! Continue being great and I love all you guys”

She is the daughter of Eric and Tiffany Langley. Her dad is in the Oklahoma Army National Guard and her mother works at Westside Family Dentistry.

This years organizations and candidates were; Academic Team-Raven Baker, Art Club-Raychell Bullock, Band-Emily Langley, Baseball-Hannah Morrison, Basketball-Cassidy McCann, BPA-Taylor Russell, Cheer-Kaytlynn McElroy, Choir-Hannah J McDonald, Cross Country-Reagan Ramos, Track-Shayla Harper, Student Council-Kendall Cordell, Media Team-Madelynn Coffey, FFA-Cassie Bisson, Deca-Lila Creason, Drama-Rylen Baxter, FCA-Jade Claxton, FCCLA-Cordelia Blakley, Football-Ashleigh Ned, Golf-Skyler McKaughan, Hosa-Mika McCraw, Journalism-Elizabeth Helms, Key Club-Natalie Mendez, Musical Theatre-Taylia Terrell, Powerlifting-Alissa French, Sparklers-Makayla Trail, Speech and Debate-Tarryn Hoffman, Soccer-Shaya Claxton, Softball-Hannah Hime, Tennis-Sarah Routledge, and Yearbook-Emilie Ansiel.

Emily Langley representing DHS band was crowned Homecoming Queen at the Durant High School football game Friday night. Langley said, "I'm super excited. I'm so blessed to have people around me and I can do this." Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat