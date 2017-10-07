SE/North Texas Classical Festival set

Fifty Southeastern vocalists are leading an intergenerational festival scheduled for Tuesday, on Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Kidd-Key Auditorium, in Sherman, Texas (401 Elm Street).

Professors from the Southeastern Oklahoma State Music Department have developed a daylong workshop and concert experience that will allow high school singers to work with collegiate and professional musicians in a classic work. The SE / North Texas Classical Festival will culminate with a performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria. The concert is free and open to the public, and supported by a grant from the Oliver Dewey Mason Foundation of Grayson County.

Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education Joshua Nannestad is committed to putting historical or “classical” music in front of students, and equally passionate about showing secondary students that music can be a college major, a profession, or a lifelong avocation. As well as leading rehearsals of the Gloria with his Symphonic Chorus on the Durant campus, Dr. Nannestad has traveled to Denison, Pottsboro, and Prosper high schools in north Texas to assist with rehearsing those students.

The concert will feature a chorus of approximately 150 singers with a professional chamber orchestra. New Southeastern voice faculty Dr. Jourdan Laine Howell will serve as a soloist, along with music majors Grace Haynes and Allyson Thomas. The orchestra will include Instructor of Piano Dr. Stephanie Emberley and Adjunct instructor of Trumpet Dr. Matthew Anderson. Dr. Jeremy Blackwood, director of voice and opera, is also providing leadership to the event, and the First United Methodist Church of Sherman is hosting rehearsals.

Submitted by SE.